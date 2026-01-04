The Niger State Police Command has confirmed that over 30 residents of Niger State were killed late Saturday during an invasion by suspected terrorists in a village market located in Kabe District, Borgo Local Government Area. According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiod...

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed that over 30 residents of Niger State were killed late Saturday during an invasion by suspected terrorists in a village market located in Kabe District, Borgo Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, the bandits suspected to be operating from the Kainji Lake National Park have attacked a village market, setting it ablaze, killing 30 villagers, and abducting scores.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, which the bandits reportedly accessed via Kabe.

The assailants reportedly not only burned the market but also looted food items and other wares, shot at villagers, and abducted many along paths leading to the expansive Kainji Lake National Park forest.

Abiodun said, “On 03/01/2026 at about 9 pm, information received revealed that at about 4:30 pm of the same date, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan-Daji, located at Demo Village via Kabe, and burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items,” Abiodun, a Superintendent of Police, said.

“On 04/01/2026 at about 8 am, a report indicated that a joint security team visited the scene, and over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack. Some persons were also kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims. Further developments will be communicated.”

TVC News previously reported that on November 21, 2025, bandits kidnapped over 300 pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Arriving around 2:00 a.m. on motorcycles, the gunmen stormed the school dormitories, abducting 303 students and 12 teachers.

Security forces and community hunters were deployed to comb nearby forests for the abductees.

50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.