The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect linked to the killing of a vigilante member and an attack on another during Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II’s entourage after Eid prayers on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, the suspect, Usman Sagiru, was arrested following the violent incident that occurred as the Emir’s convoy was dispersing from the Eid praying ground.

Police say Usman Sagiru and others, now at large, allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilante member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The police also disclosed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, as an invitation has been extended to Shamakin Kano, Wada Isyaku, for interrogation.

The Command reaffirmed its ban on all forms of Durbar celebrations, warning that any individual or group engaging in such activities would be dealt with accordingly.