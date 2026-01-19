President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is holding a closed-door meeting with Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the State House, Abuja. Governor Yusuf arrived at the State House a few minutes past 4 pm and was escorted to the President’s office by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The meeting ...

Governor Yusuf arrived at the State House a few minutes past 4 pm and was escorted to the President’s office by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The meeting comes amid ongoing speculation about a possible defection by Governor Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, the NNPP national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, dismissed claims that he had approved or endorsed any such move, insisting that no consent had been given.

Political observers note that discussions surrounding the potential defection have been underway for several weeks, but sources suggest negotiations may have hit a stalemate, particularly over whether the governor would be guaranteed an automatic ticket for the 2027 general elections.

The speculation has reportedly fueled tensions between some of Governor Yusuf’s supporters and loyalists of his political mentor, Kwankwaso.

Analysts suggest the meeting with President Tinubu could be linked to these developments.