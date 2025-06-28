Prominent Kano businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has died at the age of 94.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his Private Personal Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, on Saturday. “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings,” Junaid said, adding that details of the funeral (Janazah) would be announced later.

Born on 19 May 1931, Dantata was the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd and played a key role in establishing Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s first non-interest financial institution.

He was also a member of the National Movement in 1978, which later evolved into the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Widely respected for his philanthropy, Dantata donated buildings and resources to institutions across Kano, including the Alhassan Dantata Haemodialysis Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. He also served as the pioneer chancellor of Al-Qalam University in Katsina.