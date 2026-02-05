The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence assets to Kwara State, following a massive attack by an Islamic extremist group that left over 100 residents dead. In a Thursday statement signed by ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force P...

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence assets to Kwara State, following a massive attack by an Islamic extremist group that left over 100 residents dead.

In a Thursday statement signed by ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Public Relations Officer, the Nigeria Police Force condemned the violent attack that occurred on Tuesday, in the Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

The Emir of Kaiama, Omar Muazu, confirmed that 75 victims have been given mass burial according to the Islamic rite, while some have been transported to their communities for burial.

At least 102 have been confirmed killed, while an unconfirmed number of people have been kidnapped, as the Emir described the massacre as the worst in the history of Nigeria. In response to the massacre, President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate deployment of military personnel to the affected areas, mandating security forces to neutralize the threat and bring the perpetrators to justice.

IGP Egbetokun extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Kwara State, over this deeply painful and tragic incident.

The IGP reassures the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its responsibility to protect lives and property, and will continue to do everything necessary to guarantee the safety and security of all citizens.

The statement reads, “In response, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical, operational, and intelligence assets to Kaiama and surrounding communities. This action is aimed at restoring calm, strengthening security presence, and preventing further acts of violence.”

The statement further revealed that the Force has launched an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators and all individuals connected to this heinous crime.

“Investigations are already underway, and all available resources have been mobilised to ensure that those responsible are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice. The perpetrators will not escape the long arm of the law.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and to support ongoing security efforts by providing timely and credible information that may assist operations. Such information can be reported at the nearest police station or through established police communication channels,” the statement concluded.