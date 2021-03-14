Two more attempted attacks by bandits have been foiled in Kaduna state.

The first is in Ikara local government area, where the bandits attempted invading the Government Science Secondary School.

The armed men invaded the school in the early hours of Sunday but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the military, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed that all three hundred and seven students of the school are safe.

“The attempted kidnap was foiled. Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system and were thus able to alert security forces”, he said.

Advertisement

The second attack is on a Senior Staff quarters in Igabi local government area of the state, which has also been foiled.

The staff quarters is located around the Kaduna International Airport.

Both attacks took place Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Government pledged renewed commitment to safety of lives and property in the state.