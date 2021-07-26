As efforts to flush out bandits continues in Kaduna State, The state government has suspended the resumption of schools across local governments of the state until further notice.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai ho adressed stakeholders on Monday, explained that the decision was taken due to the ongoing aggressive military operation against bandits in most parts of the state.

He informed the meeting attended by members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), as well as professional and community-based associations that the operation was aimed at flushing the bandits out from their hideouts.

Governor El-Rufai added that his government is committed to protecting vulnerable children from attacks by bandits who are already fleeing the superior firepower of the military.

He revealed that the military has deployed more troops to the state for the operation and warned residents to be vigilant and mindful of unknown faces in their midst.

The Kaduna State chapter chairman of NMA, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, asked the Federal Government to licence the use of firearms for profiled citizens, saying that, such would enable the people to protect themselves from being attacked by bandits since the security forces cannot be everywhere.

He argued that, licensing firearms for citizens has become expedient due to the constant kidnapping innocent citizens, including health workers.

Others present at the meeting, stressed the need to deploy technology to various flash points, including the forests and highways.