The Kaduna State Government has dismissed allegations by an ADC/SDP coalition of plans to sabotage Saturday’s bye-elections....

They allege that the claims are “laughable lies” from loyalists of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The coalition had accused the current administration of plotting electoral manipulation through thuggery, bribery, and vote buying.

In response, Information Commissioner-designate Ahmed Maiyaki described the claims as baseless, accusing the opposition of making excuses for their anticipated defeat.