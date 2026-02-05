Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has disclosed that a total of 183 worshippers were abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali on January 18. According to the Governor, 11 victims escaped during the attack, and the remaining 172 have now returned, with some rescued and others returning on t...

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has disclosed that a total of 183 worshippers were abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali on January 18.

According to the Governor, 11 victims escaped during the attack, and the remaining 172 have now returned, with some rescued and others returning on their own.

Receiving the rescued victims at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, Governor Sani described the incident as unfortunate and unexpected, noting that security measures had been put in place to safeguard communities across the state.

The Governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support during the difficult period and commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies for their close collaboration and commitment, which ensured the safe rescue of the victims.

The Governor said his administration has commenced the construction of an access road to Kurmin Wali village, adding that plans are underway to build a hospital and a skills acquisition centre for the community.

He further disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the state that a military base will be sited in the area to strengthen security and prevent a recurrence of the attack.

The Governor warned against politicising insecurity, stressing that in Kaduna State, the government’s priority remains the protection of lives and property, and the sanctity of human life.