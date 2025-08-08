The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced a major review of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results earlier released on Monday. Addressing journalists on Friday in Lagos, WAEC’s Head of National Office (Nigeria), Dr. Amos Dangut, disclosed that...

Addressing journalists on Friday in Lagos, WAEC’s Head of National Office (Nigeria), Dr. Amos Dangut, disclosed that following the review, 62.96% of candidates who sat for the examination recorded credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The development marks a sharp improvement from the initial figures, which showed only 38.32% of candidates achieving the same benchmark — a revelation that had triggered widespread public outrage earlier in the week.