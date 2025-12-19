President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, have arrived at the Abuja venue for the party’s 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the State House Conference Centre. According to The Nation, the session commenced ...

According to The Nation, the session commenced at 6:05 pm after the arrival of the President and followed the APC National Caucus meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting is being moderated by Prof. Yilwatda, who was elected APC National Chairman at the party’s NEC meeting of July 24, 2025.