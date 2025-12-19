President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, have arrived at the Abuja venue for the party’s 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the State House Conference Centre.
According to The Nation, the session commenced at 6:05 pm after the arrival of the President and followed the APC National Caucus meeting held on Thursday.
The meeting is being moderated by Prof. Yilwatda, who was elected APC National Chairman at the party’s NEC meeting of July 24, 2025.
Opening prayers were offered by the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, who led the Christian prayer, while the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Arugungu, offered the Muslim prayer.
In attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and other principal officers of the National Assembly.
Also present are six governors who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara; Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah; Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri; Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno; and Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas.
TVC News previously reported that following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of the 2026 budget, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived at the joint session of the National Assembly for the formal presentation on Friday.
At the core of the budget is ₦5.41 trillion allocated for the national security and defence architecture.
President Tinubu, while presenting the 2026 budget, stated that his administration is focused on investing in security with clear accountability for outcomes, stressing that security spending must deliver security results.
