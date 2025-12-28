President Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed Lagos for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and in preparation for an official engagement in the United Arab Emirates. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the Presi...

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed Lagos for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and in preparation for an official engagement in the United Arab Emirates.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the President will proceed from Europe to Abu Dhabi to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026), scheduled to hold early in January.

According to the statement, the 2026 ADSW is scheduled to run from January 11 through January 17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

President Tinubu was invited to the summit by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a weeklong global platform that convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society to advance conversations and actions on sustainable development.

The summit provides a forum for mobilising ideas, partnerships, and investments aimed at shaping the next phase of global sustainability efforts.

The 2026 edition of the summit will be held under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” focusing on linking ambition with practical action across innovation, finance, and people, while showcasing pathways for countries and institutions to move forward with confidence in a rapidly evolving global environment.