President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, joined thousands of revellers at the Grand Finale of the 2025 Eyo Festival, describing the revival of the iconic Lagos tradition as ‘a great rekindling of our culture’ after an eight-year absence.

The President, dressed in a white robe, a damask sash slung over his shoulder, and a distinctive hat emblazoned with bold, decorative stars, like other revellers, he also carried a long staff called an opambata.

The colourful event, held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, began with paying homage and presenting the festival staff to the President at his Lagos residence on Sunday, December 21.

The Eyo Festival, which dates back to 1854, was held this year for the first time in eight years, with the 2025 edition honouring four distinguished Lagos personalities, a departure from the usual practice of celebrating one or three individuals. The honourees are: the first military administrator of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson; the first civilian governor, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande; a former civilian governor, Sir Michael Otedola; and a former Iyaloja and mother of the current President, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji.

The carnival showcases the deep cultural history and heritage of Lagos, with various Yoruba families participating in regalia, dance, unity, and peace.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on information and strategy to the President, Tinubu, in a message sent to the organisers, described the carnival as “a great rekindling of our culture.

“The Eyo Festival is a vibrant expression of the rich traditions of Lagos. It celebrates the achievements, outstanding contributions, and exemplary lives of distinguished Nigerians—not only eminent Lagosians.

He added that all the honorees deserved the recognition, saying “They were leaders and builders whose visionary leadership, influence, and diligence in public service helped nurture Lagos State to both national and international prominence.”

The President also noted the festival’s timing, which coincides with Detty December, a period when Lagos welcomes thousands of Nigerians from the diaspora and foreign visitors.

He said, “It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential. Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion. The glamour of white-robed figures parading our streets in celebration of distinguished Lagosians sends a resounding message about our identity and our country.”

President Tinubu encouraged all revellers to celebrate peacefully and ensure the safety of all participants.

In his welcome address, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the event as not only historic for the President but also a homecoming.

“What we’re celebrating here today is the first of its kind. As our son, our father, we are seated with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to witness the history of the cultural heritage of Lagos.

“Mr President, it is not just a coincidence; it is history in your lifetime that is being put in place today.

“We honour you, give God the glory for your life, and we are indeed excited that God Almighty can bring you and most of your people to come and celebrate the best of the cultural heritage of Lagos,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the traditional institutions under the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, for their exemplary leadership in reviving the festival.

“Today, we gather on this historic ground at the Tafawa Balewa Square, wrapped in the timeless majesty of the Eyo Festival, the sacred Adamu Orisha Play.

“After an eight-year interval, this revered tradition returns to Lagos in full splendour, standing as a powerful affirmation of our identity, our resilience, and unbroken connection to our history.

“The Eyo Festival is far more than a pageantry. It is a living archive of our Yoruba heritage and a symbol of unity, a symbol of purity and the communal strength of Lagos.”

The governor assured his audience that his administration will continue to advance the state’s socio-economic trajectory without abandoning its cultural roots, stressing that his administration will maximise the festival’s potential as it projects Lagos onto the global stage.

Dignitaries at the celebration included the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; members of the diplomatic corps; and senior officials of the federal and Lagos State governments, among others.

The event, featuring cultural performances, traditional dances, indigenous music and chants, and a procession of Eyo groups, concluded with special prayers for the President and the country.