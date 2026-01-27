Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived at the Polo Field, Jos, for the official welcoming of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mufwang, into the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is joined by the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yiltwada, other senior party leaders, and APC governors from across t...

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived at the Polo Field, Jos, for the official welcoming of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mufwang, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is joined by the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yiltwada, other senior party leaders, and APC governors from across the country.

The gathering has drawn a large crowd of party supporters, stakeholders, and residents, underscoring its significance in the evolving political dynamics of Plateau State.

The event also marks a significant political shift in Plateau State, expected to strengthen ties with the Federal Government and boost the APC’s standing in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

More details to follow.