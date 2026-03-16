Residents of Maiduguri were thrown into panic on Monday evening following multiple explosions across parts of the city. The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m., shortly after Muslims broke their fast. Areas affected include the…...

Residents of Maiduguri were thrown into panic on Monday evening following multiple explosions across parts of the city.

The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m., shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

Areas affected include the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout, and the Elkanemi area.

Authorities are yet to confirm casualties from the explosions.

The incident occurred just hours after terrorists reportedly attacked a military position in Ajilari, where they set parts of the facility ablaze and made away with a military patrol vehicle.

Security agencies have not yet issued an official statement on the incidents.