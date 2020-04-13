The Lagos State Government has discharged another 6 Covid-19

patients according to a tweet from the Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

“Good people of Lagos,

“Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to #COVID19

“This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain”, he stated.