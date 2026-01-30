The Jigawa State Government has signed a five-million-dollar agreement with Tesni Green Power Energy Limited to establish a solar panel assembling plant in the state, as part of its plan to generate 100 megawatts of solar energy and boost its drive for clean and affordable power. Governor Umar Namad...

The Jigawa State Government has signed a five-million-dollar agreement with Tesni Green Power Energy Limited to establish a solar panel assembling plant in the state, as part of its plan to generate 100 megawatts of solar energy and boost its drive for clean and affordable power.

Governor Umar Namadi presided over the signing ceremony between the Jigawa State Government and Tesni Green Power Energy Limited.

The agreement will lead to the establishment of a 100-megawatt solar panel assembling plant in Jigawa.

The Tesni Green Power delegation was led by Engineer Bashir Ishaq, who says the project is designed to support renewable energy access and reduce dependence on imported solar products.

When completed, the facility will assemble solar panels, solar pumps, and other related products, serving Jigawa State and neighbouring states.

The project is also expected to create jobs and boost local economic activity.

State officials say the investment aligns with Jigawa’s broader plan to diversify the economy and expand access to sustainable power.