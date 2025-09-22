Local government councillors in all 18 areas of Edo State began impeachment proceedings against the Acting Chairmen of their councils on Monday. The move came less than 24 hours after 59 elected councillors were presented with their Certificates of Return. Sources within the Edo All Progressives Con...

In Uhunmwonde, eight Councillors impeached Hon. Iradia Benjamin, while the Acting Chairman of Esan West, Hon. Aigboboh, resigned voluntarily to avoid impeachment.

Details later…