Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday 6, at Eha-Amufu and Umuhu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Enugu State, arrested a suspected notorious Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander, Sabastine Odo Odam, and Ejike Daniel, a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Security sources revealed that the arrest followed months of sustained intelligence gathering on activities of the suspects. The arrests came on the heels of series of violent attacks on police stations and killings between 2024 and 2026, all in Isi-Uzo LGA.

“Both men have confessed to being masterminds of a chain of attacks on police stations and carting away of weapons. The attacks include the February 26 killing of 11 labourers, and that of five policemen between December 24, 2025 and January 26, 2026.

“The arrests represent a major success for the DSS in the fight against insecurity in the southeast and country at large,” remarked the source.

Residents of Isi-Uzo LGA expressed excitement as news of the arrests filtered in. Many noted that the arrests will restore some peace to the affected communities.

Both suspects are currently in the custody of the DSS and awaiting arraignment in court, the source added.