President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country in commemoration of the 2020 world teachers’ day.

The president also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

He made the announcement in Abuja on Monday during the celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

The education minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

The 2020 theme of the World Teachers’ Day is Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future.

The World Teachers’ Day has been held annually on October 5 since 1994 to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.