Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senator David Mark and other stalwarts of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have officially welcomed Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to ADC from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State. Kwankwaso, in a statement on Sunday, announced his resignation from NNPP on Sunday, citing the…...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senator David Mark and other stalwarts of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have officially welcomed Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to ADC from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State.

Kwankwaso, in a statement on Sunday, announced his resignation from NNPP on Sunday, citing the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape as a reason for what he described as “strategic realignment.”

Kwankwaso wrote, “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the Party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections. As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.

“However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation.”

In a statement on his official X handle, Atiku described Kwankwaso as a “man of conviction” while he was receiving his ADC membership card in Kano.

Atiku wrote, “When men of conviction come together, power trembles. Welcome aboard, @KwankwasoRM.

TVC News previously reported that ahead of the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, formal defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party’s national leader, Senator David Mark, alongside other stakeholders, has arrived in Kano State to witness the event.