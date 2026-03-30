Ahead of the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, formal defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party’s national leader, Senator David Mark, alongside other stakeholders, has arrived in Kano State to witness the event. Kwankwaso, in a statement on Sunday, announced…...

Ahead of the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, formal defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party’s national leader, Senator David Mark, alongside other stakeholders, has arrived in Kano State to witness the event.

Kwankwaso, in a statement on Sunday, announced his resignation from NNPP on Sunday, citing the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape as a reason for what he described as “strategic realignment.”

Kwankwaso wrote, “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the Party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections. As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.

“However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation.”

Kwankwaso will be formally received into the Kano State ADC today and will be presented with his membership card alongside his loyalists in the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Mark arrived in Kano alongside other members of the party, including former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Odigie Oyegun.

According to political analysts, Kwankwaso’s defection to the ADC will improve coalition chances in the 2027 election, as he’s perceived to control Kano’s political landscape, one of the northern region’s most populous states.