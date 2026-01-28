The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s State Governors are currently holding a closed-door meeting in Abuja. The Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, is hosting the closed-door meeting at his official lodge...

The Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, is hosting the closed-door meeting at his official lodge in Asokoro, where he received the governors and members of the National Working Committee led by the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the meeting was called amid growing political consultations within the ruling party ahead of its upcoming national convention in March.

The APC had, in 2025, unveiled a detailed timetable of activities for its 2026 nationwide ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses, which will culminate in the party’s national convention.

Governors already in attendance include Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang; Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani; Kebbi State Governor Mohammed Idris; Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru; Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa; Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu; Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo; Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia; Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas; and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, among others.

Details of the meeting are not in public yet, however, sources disclosed that key items to be discussed include the ongoing electronic registration exercise, the conduct of ward and local government congresses, and other pressing national and party-related matters.

