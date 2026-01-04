Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has immediate medical support for survivors, following the tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of over 25 victims returning from commercial activities in Jigawa State. A tragic boating accident has claimed at least twenty-five lives in Nguru Local Government A...

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has immediate medical support for survivors, following the tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of over 25 victims returning from commercial activities in Jigawa State.

A tragic boating accident has claimed at least twenty-five lives in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State, after a canoe conveying dozens of passengers capsized while crossing a river.

Thirteen persons were rescued alive, while fourteen others are still unaccounted for.

The incident occurred last night involving passengers returning from commercial activities in neighbouring Jigawa State.

As search and rescue efforts continue, the Yobe State Government has expressed deep condolences to the affected families, with Governor Mai Mala Buni directing immediate medical and logistical support for the survivors.

TVC News previously reported that at least sixteen people have been confirmed dead as a canoe carrying 30 passengers capsized in Adiyani village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident, saying the canoe was conveying passengers across a river when it overturned.

According to the report, ten passengers were rescued and fourteen remain missing after the canoe overturned.