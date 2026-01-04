At least sixteen people have been confirmed dead as a canoe carrying 30 passengers capsized in Adiyani village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident, saying the canoe was conveying pa...

At least sixteen people have been confirmed dead as a canoe carrying 30 passengers capsized in Adiyani village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident, saying the canoe was conveying passengers across a river when it overturned.

According to the report, ten passengers were rescued and fourteen remain missing after the canoe overturned.

SP Adam added that rescue efforts are ongoing, with security operatives and local volunteers working to locate the missing persons.

According to him, the victims were travelling between communities when the accident occurred, throwing all passengers into the river.

SP Lawan Shiisu Adam says police operatives, in collaboration with local divers and community members, immediately launched a rescue operation.

He added that while ten people were rescued alive, search efforts are continuing to recover those still missing.

The police spokesperson noted that investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the accident, while authorities have warned residents to avoid overcrowding canoes and to adhere strictly to safety measures, especially during river crossings.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Government has expressed concern over the incident and called for increased vigilance among riverine communities to prevent similar tragedies.

