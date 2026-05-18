The Jigawa State Government says it is targeting more than four hundred billion naira in investments as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Jigawa Investment Summit aimed at boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and attracting local and foreign investors to the state. The Chairman of the Publicity Committee for the…...

The Jigawa State Government says it is targeting more than four hundred billion naira in investments as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Jigawa Investment Summit aimed at boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and attracting local and foreign investors to the state.

The Chairman of the Publicity Committee for the 2026 Jigawa Investment Summit, Sagir Musa Ahmad, disclosed this while briefing journalists on preparations for the two-day summit scheduled to hold on the 1st and 2nd of July, 2026.

The summit is themed: “Unlocking Opportunities: Driving Sustainable Growth for a Better Jigawa.”

According to Sagir Musa Ahmad, the state government is positioning Jigawa as a major destination for investment by focusing on four critical sectors of the economy.

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These include agriculture, renewable energy, MSMEs and light manufacturing, as well as education and healthcare partnerships.

He explains that the agriculture sector alone has the potential to create thousands of jobs and strengthen food security, especially at a time when Nigeria is seeking to diversify its economy beyond oil.

The government also plans to attract investors into renewable energy projects by tapping into Jigawa’s vast solar energy potential to improve electricity supply and support industrial growth.

For small businesses and light manufacturing, the summit aims to mobilize investments that will empower entrepreneurs, expand local industries, and increase productivity across the state.

Officials say the social services sector, particularly education and healthcare, will also receive attention through public-private partnerships designed to improve service delivery and human capital development.

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Sagir Musa Ahmad says the summit will bring together policymakers, investors, development partners, financial institutions, and industry leaders to explore investment opportunities capable of transforming the state’s economy.

He adds that the gathering will feature high-level discussions, investment presentations, business networking sessions, and strategic engagements expected to unlock new partnerships and long-term economic opportunities.

The Jigawa State Government assures prospective investors of a peaceful business environment, improving infrastructure, transparency, and policies aimed at promoting ease of doing business.

With Nigeria pushing for economic diversification and increased private sector participation, the Jigawa Investment Summit is expected to serve as another test of how states can compete for investments, drive industrial growth, and create sustainable opportunities for their people.

The success of the summit could translate into more jobs, improved infrastructure, and stronger economic activities across the state.