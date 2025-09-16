The Jigawa State Government has signed a two-million-dollar agreement with an Indian seed company, CornTech Seeds, to boost crop production using modern hybrid seed technology....

The Jigawa State Government has signed a two-million-dollar agreement with an Indian seed company, CornTech Seeds, to boost crop production using modern hybrid seed technology.

The deal comes after Governor Umar Namadi led a delegation to India in May to seek new agricultural investments. Under the partnership, CornTech will supply hybrid varieties of maize, rice, wheat, and vegetables; carry out seed trials across Jigawa and support research to produce crops adapted to the state’s climate.

Beyond seeds, the agreement also covers farmer training, extension services, and post-harvest support, all in partnership with local firm Feredo Agro & Bio Farms.

Governor Namadi described the agreement as a turning point for Jigawa’s agriculture, saying the state has the land and the people but needs modern technology to unlock its full potential.

CornTech’s Managing Director, Mr. Venkateswarlu Yaganti, said Jigawa could replicate India’s agricultural success story “even faster with today’s modern communication and technology.”

The Memorandum of Cooperation, signed by CornTech and the Jigawa Agricultural Transformation Agency, will run for three years, with the possibility of renewal.

If fully implemented, the project is expected to raise crop yields, strengthen food security, and improve the livelihoods of thousands of farmers across Jigawa.

The initiative also ties into Governor Namadi’s 12-Point Agenda on agricultural transformation and sustainable development a move experts say could help Nigeria cut down on food imports and build a stronger local economy.