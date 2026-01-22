The Jigawa State Government says it has spent over ₦700 billion in less than two years to bring out-of-school children back into classrooms, as part of a broader push to strengthen education and human capital development....

Governor Umar Namadi made the disclosure while addressing the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) during the association’s Zone A engagement in the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education, describing it as a long-term investment critical to national development, security, and economic growth.

He assured NANS of continued government support, both for student activities and education development across Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for introducing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), calling it a timely intervention that addresses the rising cost of education and reduces the risk of students dropping out of school.

According to him, the Jigawa State Government has also directly supported indigent students, spending close to ₦700 million through the Students’ Affairs Office to help affected students pay school fees following recent increases.

“When school fees went up, many students could not cope. Some were at risk of dropping out, which is unacceptable.

That is why the state stepped in to support them,” the governor said.

The NANS leadership was in Jigawa State for its North-West zonal elections, covering Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Kebbi States.

Governor Namadi thanked the association for choosing Jigawa as host and pledged sustained engagement with students.

He further urged student leaders to embrace dialogue, accountability, and peaceful engagement, describing them as essential qualities for future national leaders.

In his remarks, NANS National President, Comrade Olusola Ladoja, commended both the federal and state governments for policies focused on student welfare.

He described the student loan scheme as a landmark initiative, saying it reflects a new era of leadership that listens to students.

The NANS leadership also praised the Jigawa State Government for providing a peaceful and conducive environment that ensured a successful zonal election.

With massive investments in basic education, direct support for indigent students, and alignment with federal student-loan reforms, Jigawa State says it is positioning education as a tool not just for social development, but for national stability and long-term growth.