The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has announced that his administration has built over 60 farm mechanisation centres and purchased more than 300 tractors to boost food production and make agriculture attractive to young people.

Governor Namadi made this known in Hadejia during the commissioning of a recycling plant and the empowerment of 708 youths.

The governor said his administration will continue to introduce policies and programmes that will turn farming into a profitable business, especially for the teeming youth population.

He explained that Jigawa is already taking the lead in agricultural mechanisation in Nigeria, with the purchase of over 300 tractors and 60 combine harvesters, alongside the establishment of more than 60 mechanisation centres across the state.

According to him, the goal is to bring more land into cultivation, increase food production, create jobs and strengthen food security in line with national priorities.

Governor Namadi was responding to a call by the Emir of Hadejia for more support to farmers and expanded agricultural investment.

In his remarks, the Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubakar Maje, commended the governor for ongoing infrastructural projects across the state, particularly improvements in road networks and housing development.

The Emir, however, urged the government to sustain support for farmers to ensure increased productivity and economic growth.

He also called for collective action against drug abuse, urging communities to expose drug dealers and support efforts to protect young people from substance abuse.

With over 60 mechanisation centres, hundreds of tractors and fresh youth empowerment initiatives, the Jigawa State Government says it is positioning agriculture as a driver of economic growth, employment and food security, a move that aligns with Nigeria’s broader push for sustainable agricultural development.