Local Government Chairmen in Jigawa State have confirmed that they now receive their monthly allocations directly from the Federal Government, with no interference from the state, an arrangement they say is already delivering tangible benefits at the grassroots.

The Chairman of Taura Local Government Area, Hon. Shuaibu Hambali, disclosed this during the distribution of empowerment packages to over 500 beneficiaries in Taura.

He said the financial autonomy enjoyed by local governments has made it easier to design and implement people-focused programmes.

This development follows a Federal Government directive to state governors to ensure the full release of local government funds and guarantee local government autonomy nationwide.

Chairmen across Jigawa State say the policy has been fully implemented under the leadership of Governor Umar Namadi.

They insist that since their election in October last year, they have been receiving their monthly allocations directly from the Federal Government.

According to Hon. Hambali, the Taura Mega Empowerment Programme is a direct result of this autonomy, allowing the council to invest in youth and community development without delays.

During an official visit to Taura LGA, Governor Umar Namadi launched the Taura Mega Empowerment Programme and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening local governments for effective grassroots development.

Governor Namadi disclosed that over 5,000 people have been empowered across Jigawa State within one year.

He added that his administration has purchased more than 300 tractors and combine harvesters to boost agricultural productivity and support national food security.

The governor also announced plans under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Initiative 774, which will see 1,000 beneficiaries empowered in each of the 27 local government areas.

He explained that Jigawa’s Twelve-Point Agenda focuses on improving the lives of youths, women, and children, with the Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency serving as a key platform for job creation, skills development, and economic inclusion.