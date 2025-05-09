The Jigawa State Government has begun the distribution of 30,000 free school uniforms to female students in a move aimed at boosting girls’ education and school attendance across the state.

Governor Umar Namadi launched the initiative at Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jahun, describing it as part of his administration’s commitment to improving access to education particularly for girls.

He said the uniform distribution was part of a wider ₦67 billion investment under the Jigawa Unite Project, signed in partnership with a UK-based education firm.

The project is designed to transform the education sector through teacher training, ICT integration, and better learning conditions.