The Jigawa State Government has expressed concern over recent court decisions dismissing serious criminal cases, including rape and armed robbery, due to weak prosecutions and procedural challenges.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bello Abdulkadir Fanini, says three major criminal cases have been struck out and one suspect acquitted in just two weeks.

He said prosecution failures particularly the absence of key witnesses are allowing serious offenders to walk free.

In one case, a 14-year-old rape victim failed to appear in court, reportedly due to fear of public stigma.

Fanini also raised concerns about the handling of armed robbery cases, where suspects granted bail later failed to appear for trial.

He said that under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, once a case is adjourned five times without the accused present, it is struck out by law.

He questioned the judiciary’s approach to granting bail to high-risk suspects, saying bail should be given with caution in cases that endanger public safety.

In response, Governor Umar Namadi set up a high-level committee led by the Chief Judge and the Grand Khadi.

Fanini is a member of the panel, which has three weeks to submit recommendations aimed at strengthening cooperation between police, prosecutors and the courts.

The Attorney General also appealed to the public to stop stigmatising victims of sexual violence.