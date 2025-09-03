The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, is pushing for stronger global ties to boost Nigeria’s food security....

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, is pushing for stronger global ties to boost Nigeria’s food security.

He led a state delegation to Dakar, Senegal, where he met with the Chairman of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, Hailemariam Dessalegn, on the sidelines of the Africa Food Systems Summit.

Talks focused on practical strategies to transform agriculture in Jigawa from boosting rice and wheat production, to opening markets, and helping smallholder farmers access modern techniques.

The partnership also seeks to align policies and strengthen institutions to make farming more productive and sustainable.

Governor Namadi said agriculture remains the backbone of Jigawa’s economy and a key priority in his administration’s 12-Point Agenda.

He noted that Jigawa is already Nigeria’s leading producer of wheat, rice, sesame, and hibiscus, but stressed that global partnerships are vital to unlock the state’s full agricultural potential.

The Governor’s team to Dakar included senior officials from agriculture, livestock, research, and investment promotion agencies.

The Africa Food Systems Summit runs from the 1st to the 4th of September, bringing together leaders and experts from across the continent to chart a new course for food security.