Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has flagged off the construction of the Chuwasu–Zangon Maje rural road, aimed at improving transportation, trade and access to basic services for thousands of residents.

The 26-kilometre feeder road is valued at ₦4.5 billion and forms part of a larger rural roads investment by the Jigawa State Government in 2025.

Under the initiative, 26 feeder roads covering over 200 kilometres are being constructed across the state, at a total cost exceeding ₦55 billion.

Governor Namadi said the road will link farmers to markets, improve access to schools and healthcare, and reduce transportation difficulties faced by rural communities.

He pledged that his administration will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy, especially at the grassroots.

Still in the area, the Governor also commissioned a power restoration project in Taura Local Government, bringing an end to 16 years of blackout.

He described the reconnection as the fulfilment of one of his campaign promises, stressing that rural electrification is a key part of his 12-point development agenda.

The Commissioner for Power and Energy, Dr. Surajo Musa, said the state has invested heavily in repairing old power lines and replacing faulty transformers.

He urged residents to safeguard the infrastructure against vandalism.

Chairman of Taura Local Government, Shuaibu Wada, assured the government of full cooperation to support more development projects in the area.

With agriculture accounting for a major share of local livelihoods, the project is expected to accelerate rural productivity, stimulate local trade, and contribute to food security across Nigeria.