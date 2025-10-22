The Jigawa State Government has approved more than ₦2.5 billion for a geophysical survey to explore oil, gas, uranium, and solid minerals across the State....

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting in Dutse, as part of efforts to diversify the state’s economy and unlock its natural resource potential.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Sagir Ahmed Musa, said the survey would provide vital geological data to guide investment decisions and attract both local and international investors.

He explained that the project, valued at ₦2.55 billion, would be carried out by qualified experts in line with global standards to ensure accuracy and credibility of results.

According to the commissioner, the initiative forms a key part of the Namadi administration’s plan to promote responsible resource exploration, create new jobs, and lay a solid foundation for industrial growth.

He added that the survey would also help the government identify and harness mineral deposits, strengthen the state’s revenue base, and support long-term economic planning.

The Jigawa State Government says the exercise reflects its commitment to data-driven governance and sustainable development. Officials believe the findings could position the state as one of Nigeria’s emerging frontiers in oil, gas, and mineral exploration.