President Bola Tinubu has offered his condolences to the family of Professor Jibril Aminu, a respected academic and political leader who died at the age of 85.

The President said Professor Aminu epitomised statesmanship and was committed to building a greater Nigeria.

He added that Aminu’s death is a loss to the nation, but Nigeria must find solace in his legacy, as He left remarkable imprints in the sands of time.

Vice President Kashim Shettima also extended a word of condolence to the family.

He led the federal government delegation to the Jana’iza (funeral prayers) of the elder statesman, at the National Mosque in Abuja.

VP Shettima described the surgeon, educationist and administrator as a man who saw it all, just as he said was an intellectual giant.

Prof. Aminu, a one-time President of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (OPEC), died in Abuja on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

The Vice President, who arrived at the National Mosque at 1:52 pm, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to comfort them and make Aljanna Firdaus the final abode of the late elder statesman.