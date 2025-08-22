The father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man during a parking lot confrontation in Las Vegas....

The father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man during a parking lot confrontation in Las Vegas.

Police said officers responded to a call on South Buffalo Drive at about 5.42pm on Tuesday, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect, 57-year-old Quenton Marcelles Brown, was stopped a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

TMZ reported that the altercation began when Brown allegedly hit the victim’s car door with his Lincoln Navigator, sparking an argument. During the row, Brown is accused of stabbing the man in the back and stomach.

Court records confirm Brown is being held at the Clark County facility. A person familiar with the case, speaking anonymously, confirmed that he is the father of NBA star Jaylen Brown.

Before becoming known as the parent of one of basketball’s top talents, Brown enjoyed a lengthy career as a professional boxer. Standing 7ft tall with an 86-inch reach, he fought between 1989 and 2008, then returned to the ring from 2014 to 2016, compiling a 33-18-1 record with 25 knockouts. He also served on the Hawaii state boxing commission.

Brown previously described his boxing comeback as a way to inspire his children. “My main motivation for coming out of retirement was to show my kids that I never gave up on my dreams,” he said in a 2016 interview.

The Boston Celtics have declined to comment.