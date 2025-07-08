The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the minimum cut-off marks for admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions for the 2025 academic session....

At a meeting with key stakeholders in education, the board approved a benchmark score of 150 for admission into universities. Candidates applying to polytechnics and colleges of education must score at least 100, while colleges of nursing sciences will admit those with a minimum of 140 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB also unveiled the top-performing candidates in the 2025 UTME. Leading the list is Chinedu Christian Okeke from Anambra State, who scored 375 out of 400 and selected the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Mechanical Engineering.

Simon-Peter John Ayuba from Gombe State emerged second with a score of 374. He chose Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) for the same course.

In third place is Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State, who scored 373 and also applied to study Mechanical Engineering at UNILAG.

The announcement provides clarity for admission seekers and highlights the academic excellence of this year’s top scorers.