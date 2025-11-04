The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced an extension of the deadline for the completion of the 2025 admissions process into public universities from Friday, October 31, 2025, to Monday, November 17, 2025....

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced an extension of the deadline for the completion of the 2025 admissions process into public universities from Friday, October 31, 2025, to Monday, November 17, 2025.

The decision follows the outcome of the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions held on July 18, 2025, chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, which had earlier approved October 31 as the deadline for public universities to conclude admissions.

While commending universities for their diligence and commitment to meeting the initial timeline, the Board explained that the extension became necessary due to emerging developments affecting the admission schedule.

According to JAMB, the decision was driven by two key considerations:

1. An appeal from the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), following disruptions caused by a court order directing a temporary halt on the 2025/2026 admission list—an order only vacated on October 28, 2025.

2. The recent release by the National Universities Commission (NUC) of a list of 229 newly accredited programmes across 37 universities on October 29, 2025, for which admissions are just commencing.

“In the spirit of fairness and inclusiveness, and to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of expanding access to quality higher education, the Board has approved this extension,” the statement read.

JAMB further emphasized that Monday, November 17, 2025, is the final deadline for public universities to complete their admissions, urging all institutions to adhere strictly to the new date.

The Board reiterated its commitment to maintaining a transparent, credible, and seamless admissions process that upholds institutional autonomy and national education objectives.