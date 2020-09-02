U.S President Donald Trump has visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, to back law enforcement after the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake sparked civil strife.

The Republican president blamed “domestic terror” for the “destruction” in the Midwestern city.

Kenosha saw days of violence after police shot Jacob Blake in the back and left him paralysed on 23 August.

The president visited areas damaged in the protests, including a burnt-out furniture store destroyed in the upheaval describing the protests as domestic terror.

Trump defended the actions of U.S police and accused the media of focusing only on “bad” incidents involving officers.

The president did show some empathy for those hurt in confrontations with police, saying he felt “terribly” for anybody who goes through that but added that he did not believe there was systemic racism in law enforcement.

President Trump said he sent the National Guard into Kenosha, though they were deployed by Wisconsin’s governor and supported by 200 federal law enforcement officials.

He also added that his administration will provide nearly $4m (£3m) to help Kenosha businesses that had been damaged in the riots and $1m for city law enforcement.