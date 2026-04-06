FilmOne Entertainment has announced that actress Iyabo Ojo’s new work, ‘Return of Arinzo’, has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the Easter weekend at the Nigerian box office. Filmone disclosed this in a Monday statement on X, revealing that the film grossed N104.8m in its opening weekend, becoming the biggest…...

FilmOne Entertainment has announced that actress Iyabo Ojo’s new work, ‘Return of Arinzo’, has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the Easter weekend at the Nigerian box office.

Filmone disclosed this in a Monday statement on X, revealing that the film grossed N104.8m in its opening weekend, becoming the biggest Easter opening cinema work.

The entertainment expressed that the Return of Arinzo performers weren’t limited to Nigeria, but the work was appreciated across West Africa.

The statement reads, “₦104.8M in its opening weekend, the biggest Easter opening, and the highest-grossing film of the weekend.

“But beyond the numbers, this is what it looks like when a story connects… when people see themselves on screen and show up for it.”

The statement added, “West Africa, you didn’t just watch, you showed up, you filled the cinemas, you made it a moment. The Return of Arinzo is doing more than a run… It’s making a statement!”

Iyabo Ojo appreciated fans on official X handle on Monday, expressing gratitude over the number and the feat the movie achieved in its opening weekend.

She said, “Thank you, everyone, for the love you showed us. TROA opens with N104.8m, breaking multiple records in just one weekend.

”Highest grossing Easter weekend performance, biggest opening for a Nollywood sequel. This was only possible because of you.”