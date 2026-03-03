Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared her intention to seek the party’s governorship ticket in Ogun State....

Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared her intention to seek the party’s governorship ticket in Ogun State.

Speaking during a visit to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, iyabo Obasanjo said her return to active politics followed sustained appeals from supporters and political associates in Ogun State.

She expressed confidence that the APC could produce Nigeria’s first elected female governor, noting that no woman has ever been elected governor in the country.

She also referenced ongoing legislative efforts backed by the APC to create reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, describing it as a positive signal for women’s political inclusion.

Citing examples from East Africa, particularly Rwanda, she noted that gender-based political reforms have significantly increased female representation in governance.