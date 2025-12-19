President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the creation of state police as a measure to strengthen security across Nigeria. Speaking on Thursday night during a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said he recently discussed the initiative ...

Speaking on Thursday night during a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said he recently discussed the initiative with US and European leaders, highlighting it as a key step to improving national security.

“I had a very long discussion with the US and European leaders. I was bragging to them that definitely we will pass a state police to improve security,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the initiative’s feasibility, the president added, “They asked me if I’m confident, and I said, ‘Yes, I have a party to depend on. I have a party that will make it happen. And if at this level we fail, God forbid, we will not fail.”

Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy, calling for practical and effective execution of the order.

“Let us equally look at the recent supreme court judgement. What can we do with it, and how well we can position our country and our party?” he asked.

The president stressed the importance of true autonomy for local governments, saying, “To me, the local government autonomy is and must be effective. Let us give them. There is no autonomy without a funded mandate. We give them their money directly. That’s the truth. That’s compliance with the supreme court.”

He urged governors to actively engage with developments in their states, emphasizing flexibility and leadership. “You have to navigate this country; whether we like it or not, you are in the leadership position that must yield and continue to promote, tolerate and be flexible and get involved in whatever is happening in your various states, up to the local government level,” Tinubu said.

Highlighting the importance of accountability and independence at the local level, the president stressed that direct funding for local governments is non-negotiable for genuine autonomy.