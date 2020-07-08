The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria on Thursday, July 9, will host stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology sector to a virtual brainstorming session on its adoption in Nigeria.

This is part of moves to discourage the conspiracy theories surrounding the 5G technology

The President/ Chairman-in-Council, Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), Charles Uwadia, says 5G technology has been touted as the next frontier of investment.

With the potential to drive economic growth and social inclusion, the 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly will be considering the technological and regulatory challenges associated with the adoption of 5G viz-a-viz the future of frequency bands, deployment and coverage, device support, security and privacy,Digital Infrastructure challenges and outdated regulatory policies.