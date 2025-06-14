Following a series of large strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, Israel temporarily closed all of its embassies worldwide and ceased consular services, according to diplomatic statements released on Friday.

The move, billed as a security precaution, also included a public advice advising Israeli citizens abroad to remain vigilant and refrain from exhibiting Jewish or Israeli symbols in public.

The closures follow Israel’s admission that it has initiated targeted attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile production centers, and top military leaders, perhaps signaling the beginning of a long-term war campaign.

There was no timetable for the embassy closures. When contacted by phone, a staff member at Israel’s Berlin embassy denied to provide further information.

The international fallout has prompted countries like Germany to tighten security around Jewish and Israeli institutions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed increased protection measures following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In Stockholm, police vehicles were stationed outside the Great Synagogue, reflecting rising concerns about potential backlash.

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, defended the Israeli strikes, claiming that Iran incited the attack by refusing to accept terms in nuclear talks. He cautioned that if Tehran rejects an agreement, there may be more ruthless attacks.

The already tense Middle East tensions have taken a dramatic turn with this escalation, which has had far-reaching political and security implications worldwide.