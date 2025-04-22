The Israeli military has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a car near the Lebanese town of Baaouerta that killed Hussein Atwi, the leader of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.

The military claimed that Atwi “was involved in planning and advancing terrorist activity from Lebanon into Israeli territory, in order to attack [Israeli] soldiers on the northern border”.

“Over the years, he carried out rocket attacks, coordinated terrorist infrastructure on the northern front, and advanced attempts to infiltrate into Israeli territory,” the statement added.

It also stated that Atwi, as the leader of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, coordinated with Hamas in Lebanon.

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya has now stated that its leader, Hussein Atwi, was the victim of the attack.

“We condemn the assassination of leader Hussein Atwi and hold the Zionist enemy responsible for it,” the group said in a statement.

Atwi was a leading commander in the armed branch of the group, known as the Fajr Forces, and was killed as he was driving from his home to his office in Beirut, the statement said.

The Fajr Forces were also part of the contingent firing rockets across Lebanon’s southern border at Israel throughout the yearlong war that ended last year in a ceasefire deal.

Israeli air attacks killed several of the group’s members during the conflict.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks on Lebanese territory.

Lebanon, Hezbollah and the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya have condemned the attacks and Israeli troop presence, calling them violations of the truce and Lebanon’s sovereignty.