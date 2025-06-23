Iran’s nuclear facility of Fordow has been hit again, this time by an Israeli attack, according to reports.

The site, built into a mountain, was the target of US bunker-busting bombs.

A spokesperson for Qom Province’s Crisis Management Headquarters told Tasnim news agency that Fordow has been hit once more.

Israeli media has reported the military attacked an access road to the nuclear facility.

The US strike over the weekend was expected to have caused “very significant damage” to the site, given the vibration-sensitive nature of its centrifuges, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said earlier today.

He added that no one can yet say how bad the damage is underground.