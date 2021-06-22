Three members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) who were detained for their alleged role in the arrest of suspected Fulani warlord Iskilu Wakili have been released.

The three OPC members Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan, were released by an Iyaganku Magistrate Court sitting in Ibadan.

Oyo State Coordinator of OPC, Comrade Rotimi Oguntade who is also known as Oluomo confirmed their released.

They were initially granted bail on health ground but have been released without charges by the court.