Iran has categorically rejected the possibility of engaging in diplomatic talks with the United States amid its ongoing hostilities with Israel. The country’s stance was reiterated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who accused Washington of complicity in Israel’s recent military actions against Iran.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Iranian state television, Araqchi stated, “The Americans have expressed a desire to initiate negotiations and have sent messages multiple times. However, we have made it clear that as long as these acts of aggression persist, there is no room for dialogue.”

Araqchi described the United States as a “partner in Israeli crimes against Iran,” adding that Tehran would not engage with any foreign power until attacks by Israel are halted.

The remarks came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly encouraged Iran to reconsider its position and enter into negotiations over its nuclear weapons program. Trump, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), asserted that the United States currently maintains complete control over Iran’s airspace.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” the president posted. “Iran had good sky trackers and defensive equipment, but it doesn’t compare to American-made systems. Nobody does it better than the USA.”

In another post, Trump wrote, “We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader is hiding. He is an easy target but is safe there. We’re not going to take him out—at least not for now. But we won’t tolerate missile attacks on civilians or American troops. Our patience is wearing thin.”