Iran has denied any involvement in an alleged terror plot against Israel’s embassy in London, following the arrest of five Iranian nationals.

Four of the men who were arrested in counter-terrorism raids across England over the weekend are still being questioned by police, who say they were detained in connection with a suspected plan to attack a “specific premises”.

The Metropolitan Police said it could not give more details amid a “fast-moving” investigation.

However, British media reports suggest that the intended target was Israel’s embassy in central London.

Reacting to the allegations, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran was in no way involved in the alleged plot.

“Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels,” he wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

He added that Iran would assist the UK with a probe into “credible allegations”.

The UK’s Security Minister Dan Jarvis confirmed on Monday that one of the five Iranian men arrested on Saturday had been released on strict bail conditions.

In a statement, Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said the investigation was ongoing.

“This is a fast-moving counter-terrorism investigation and there are significant operational reasons why we cannot provide further information at this time,” he said.

“As soon as possible we will look to share further details and in the meantime we would ask the public to remain vigilant and contact us if you have any concerns,” he added.

The force confirmed that the targeted premises was being provided with “advice and support”.